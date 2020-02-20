Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,145 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,447,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $68.96 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.79.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

