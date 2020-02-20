Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,517 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.05. 568,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,354. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.