Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. 77,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,121. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day moving average is $131.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.45 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

