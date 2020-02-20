Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.24. Optical Cable shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 1,429 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Optical Cable worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

