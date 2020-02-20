Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Orange were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 16,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,094. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit