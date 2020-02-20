Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its stake in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,217 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Orange were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 63.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orange by 32.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 43,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 16,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,094. Orange SA has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.20.

ORAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.