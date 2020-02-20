Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 78.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 319,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,629 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter worth about $3,651,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,324,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $48.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,296. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $216,420.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock worth $20,036,688. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.