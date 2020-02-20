Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,165,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. 66,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $50.77 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

