Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $516,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,052,020.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $736,465 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 43,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,946. Home Bancshares Inc has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.