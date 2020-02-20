Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 600 Shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Anixter International by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,704,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,931,000 after acquiring an additional 95,649 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 27.8% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 42,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.78. 3,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,462. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research lowered Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anixter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

