Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Integer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,619,000 after purchasing an additional 133,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 325,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 55,647 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 167,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 163,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR traded up $5.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.81. 139,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,835. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. Integer Holdings Corp has a one year low of $67.72 and a one year high of $93.81.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

