Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,341,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,507,000 after purchasing an additional 100,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,352,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 143,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 42,409 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.77. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.