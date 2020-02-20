Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 11,490 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in II-VI by 43.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 41,577 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $864,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth $834,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in II-VI by 23.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,223 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $36.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,800 shares of company stock worth $1,346,750. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.