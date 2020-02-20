O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Trading Down 0.6%

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, 7,669 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.