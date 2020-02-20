O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.60, 7,669 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit