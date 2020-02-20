Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 6,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,453. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCC. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: Trade War

Earnings History for Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit