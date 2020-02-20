Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.82. 6,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,453. Owl Rock Capital has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCC. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Owl Rock Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

