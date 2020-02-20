P & F Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.
Shares of PFIN opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. P & F Industries has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About P & F Industries
