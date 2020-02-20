P & F Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PFIN)

P & F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Shares of PFIN opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. P & F Industries has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $22.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About P & F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and sells air-powered tools and accessories primarily to the retail, industrial, and automotive markets in the United States and internationally. The company designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools, including sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, and private label customers.

