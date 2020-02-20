Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.44 and traded as high as $9.50. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10.

About Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

