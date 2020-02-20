Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PCRX. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,709. Pacira Biosciences has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,253.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.06.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,022. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 119.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

