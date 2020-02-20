Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Releases Earnings Results

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira Biosciences updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of PCRX traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.02. 1,407,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,466. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pacira Biosciences has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from to in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,141 shares of company stock worth $1,303,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.