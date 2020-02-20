Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.
Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,302. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 622.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.27.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
