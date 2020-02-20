Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,302. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 622.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 393,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 71,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

