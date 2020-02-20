Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.00

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 67.16%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,199,000 after purchasing an additional 502,928 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter worth about $2,527,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

