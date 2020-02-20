Parachute Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,346.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $141,687.00 and approximately $12,346.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 130.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007246 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,897,194 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

