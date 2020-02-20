Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $487.17

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $487.17 and traded as high as $526.00. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at $515.50, with a volume of 351,155 shares.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Investec lowered Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 543 ($7.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 445 ($5.85) to GBX 495 ($6.51) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 518.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 487.60.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

