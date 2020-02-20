Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. WBB Securities began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

PRTK stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

