Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of PE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. 7,870,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

