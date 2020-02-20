Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $323.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,460,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,395.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.22 and its 200 day moving average is $257.74. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.83.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

