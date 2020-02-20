PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,635,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 810,775 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.46.

PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get PAVmed alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.