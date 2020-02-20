PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,635,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 595% from the previous session’s volume of 810,775 shares.The stock last traded at $2.91 and had previously closed at $2.46.
PAVM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $98.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAVM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 174.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,123,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 714,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of PAVmed by 54.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
PAVmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAVM)
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.
