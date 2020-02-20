PCHAIN Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $92,358.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, DEx.top, Switcheo Network and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00049096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00492024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.06684881 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00067947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027313 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005217 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010301 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,675,769 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.