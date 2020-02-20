Pearson’s (PSON) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price target on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 628.64 ($8.27).

LON PSON opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.59) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 593.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 699.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 951.20 ($12.51).

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

