Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.23-2.33 EPS.

PEB traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $24.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,187. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.39 and a beta of 1.37. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $34.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

