Peel Hunt Raises Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Price Target to GBX 1,850

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,596.17 ($21.00).

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 1,615.40 ($21.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.19 million and a PE ratio of 26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,578.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,426.73. Oxford Instruments has a one year low of GBX 951 ($12.51) and a one year high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99).

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.