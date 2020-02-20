Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.48

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.48 and last traded at $100.67, with a volume of 383977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after buying an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2,381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

