Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.48

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.48 and last traded at $100.67, with a volume of 383977 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.22.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $276.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 619 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $46,635.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,835.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,239. 52.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 675.2% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,857,000 after buying an additional 3,115,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 3,283,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,430,000 after acquiring an additional 640,640 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 395,247 shares in the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 2,381.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 100,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 96,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

