Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

PENN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The company had a trading volume of 141,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,174. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

