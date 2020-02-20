Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 89320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.