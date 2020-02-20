Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $44.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Penn National Gaming traded as high as $39.08 and last traded at $38.11, with a volume of 89320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,387,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,016,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit