PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 139.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 951,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,279 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $129,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,925,000 after buying an additional 275,541 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP opened at $145.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $202.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Cfra upped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

