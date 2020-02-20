Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 27,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.