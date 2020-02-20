Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $158.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 27,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.43. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Earnings History for Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit