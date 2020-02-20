Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. Permianville Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.92. 803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

