Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

