Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Perrigo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Perrigo has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Perrigo to earn $4.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.79.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Dividend History for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

