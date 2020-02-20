Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 140

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PNL traded up GBX 629.80 ($8.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting £440.50 ($579.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570. Personal Assets Trust has a one year low of GBX 393.38 ($5.17) and a one year high of £439 ($577.48). The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is £432.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is £423.59.

In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 3 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £430.67 ($566.52) per share, for a total transaction of £1,292.01 ($1,699.57).

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

