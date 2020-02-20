Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2020

Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) rose 27.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 30,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 11,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUVNF)

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Peruvian Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peruvian Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit