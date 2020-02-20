Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Stock Price Up 27.4%

Shares of Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) rose 27.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 30,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 11,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Peruvian Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DUVNF)

Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.

