PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Gap Up to $17.51

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $17.51. PG&E shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 3,797,789 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($13.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

