Photon Reaches One Day Volume of $17.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last week, Photon has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $117,688.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,626.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.52 or 0.02703736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.92 or 0.03922194 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.94 or 0.00746589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.68 or 0.00806209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00095959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010243 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00029349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00646351 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,719,706,399 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

