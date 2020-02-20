Pi Financial Reiterates C$34.00 Price Target for Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned a C$34.00 price objective by analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$38.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of PAAS stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$32.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,271. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$29.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 239.45.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Wafforn sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total transaction of C$223,376.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$882,357.84. Also, Senior Officer Alun Robert Doyle sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,811 shares in the company, valued at C$2,004,330.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

