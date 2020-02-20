PIBBLE 24 Hour Volume Hits $69,060.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $974,003.00 and approximately $69,060.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.65 or 0.02990866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00231036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00145985 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,381,510,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

