Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.99.

PDD stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 113,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.33. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $45.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 14.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

