Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.78

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 18918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

