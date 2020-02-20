Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $23.22. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 311,109 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Nomura upped their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,510.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 294,414 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $698,251.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,948 shares of company stock worth $7,901,979 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth $175,509,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 7,159.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,380,000 after buying an additional 4,411,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 2,709.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 3,613,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinterest by 486.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after buying an additional 2,841,402 shares in the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

