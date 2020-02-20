Piper Sandler Raises Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target to

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Masimo from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.13. The stock had a trading volume of 292,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11. Masimo has a twelve month low of $118.93 and a twelve month high of $184.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $1,093,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,008,056.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Samuel Mcclenahan sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $1,319,690.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,378 shares of company stock valued at $9,435,640. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Masimo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,440,000 after acquiring an additional 33,410 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

