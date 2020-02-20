PIVX One Day Trading Volume Hits $568,069.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $21.79 million and $568,069.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit. During the last week, PIVX has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019666 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004568 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, YoBit, BiteBTC, Binance, Coinroom, Bisq and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

