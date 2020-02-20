PlayCoin [ERC20] One Day Trading Volume Tops $447,514.00 (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and approximately $447,514.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

