Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) Shares Up 5.4%

Pledge Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:PROP) shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 6,080,070 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,348% from the average session volume of 419,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PROP)

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

